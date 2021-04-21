COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna General Hospital declared over

A total of three cases were linked to the outbreak in unit 4E— one patient and two staff

Interior Health has declared the COVID-19 outbreak over in unit 4E at Kelowna General Hospital (KGH).

A total of three cases were linked to the outbreak in 4E— one patient and two staff.

For the first time since February, KGH has no ongoing outbreaks. The hospital dealt with two other outbreaks in units 4B and 5B, both of which were previously declared over. Across the three outbreaks, the hospital has seen 20 cases, 12 patients and eight staff, and four deaths.

“Interior Health has been managing COVID-19 outbreaks in acute care settings for almost the last 97 consecutive days,” said Dr. Albert de Villiers, Interior Health chief medical health officer. “I want to acknowledge the excellent efforts of hospital leaders and staff at KGH for working hard to contain the outbreak and thank everyone throughout IH who has worked to bring our acute outbreaks to a close.”

Only one COVID-19 outbreak remains active in Interior Health. Cottonwoods Care Centre long-term care, also in Kelowna, has seen 29 cases: 26 residents and three staff, with one death connected to the outbreak.

