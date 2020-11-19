(Photo courtesy of LNG Canada) An aerial shot of Cedar Valley Lodge this past August, LNG Canada’s newest accommodation for workers. This is where several employees are isolating after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared Thursday.

(Photo courtesy of LNG Canada) An aerial shot of Cedar Valley Lodge this past August, LNG Canada’s newest accommodation for workers. This is where several employees are isolating after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared Thursday.

COVID-19 outbreak at LNG Canada Project site in Kitimat

14 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at this time

Northern Health announced a COVID-19 outbreak at the LNG Canada Project site in Kitimat Thursday (Nov. 19), after finding evidence of transmission among staff at the site.

To date, 14 employees have tested positive, Northern Health said. All of the cases are considered to be associated with the outbreak at this time and occurred in the same general work location.

Northern Health said those identified as cases and close contacts have been instructed to self-isolate. Currently 32 employees are in self-isolation at the site and the rest are isolating in their home community.

LNG Canada and JGC Fluor, the project’s prime contractor, said they are working closely with Northern Health to carry out the contact tracing protocols.

“Our efforts are currently focused on the recovery of these affected individuals, the disinfection and sanitization of the impacted work areas, and the well-being of all project workers,” LNG Canada said in the statment. “As well, we remain committed to protecting the health and safety of the First Nations and community stakeholders neighbouring our project site in Kitimat and Terrace.”

Northern Health said they are working with the BC CDC to ensure communication with the health authorities or jurisdictions of the affected employees’ home communities.

The outbreak declaration will be in place for at least 28 days.


clare.rayment@northernsentinel.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATED: COVID-19 cases rise to 23 in Salmo

Just Posted

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna duo launches new ‘healthy fast-food’ restaurant

Model of Blk Box is to make delicious food, that doesn’t make you suffer in the gym.

(Evangel Family Rental Housing Society photo)
Kelowna council approves below-market rental development near downtown

The 6.5-storey building has 46 units — 35 of which are three-bedroom apartments

Fire crews at an apartment building on Bernard Ave. Michael Rodriguez, Kelowna Capital News.
Update: RCMP investigating alleged bear spray incident in downtown Kelowna

The incident took place Thursday morning inside a residence on Bernard Avenue

Okanagan College’s Kelowna campus. (Contributed)
Okanagan College students power through deadlines together online

Long Night Against Procrastination has helped countless students kick procrastination

(Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Traffic delays on Harvey Avenue after collision

One lane blocked on Harvey Ave near Cooper Rd

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 9, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. COVID-19 infections keep rising, 762 more Wednesday

10 more deaths, three more senior home outbreaks

(News Bulletin file photo)
North Okanagan regional district learns it’s not allowed to ban plastic bags

Cities, not regional districts, can create bylaws banning single-use plastics, according to a legal review by the province

(Photo courtesy of LNG Canada) An aerial shot of Cedar Valley Lodge this past August, LNG Canada’s newest accommodation for workers. This is where several employees are isolating after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared Thursday.
COVID-19 outbreak at LNG Canada Project site in Kitimat

14 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at this time

Eviction notice letter pasted on front door of a house (B.C. Tenants photo)
Tenants’ union calls on B.C. government to reinstate eviction ban

Union says people shouldn’t be evicted during a pandemic

Interior Health says there have been 23 cases of COVID-19 in Salmo in November. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
UPDATED: COVID-19 cases rise to 23 in Salmo

The cases are connected to social events in the village

Greeting cards with gift cards are being sought for seniors feeling lonely this holiday season. (Nexus photo)
Nexus making Okanagan seniors’ spirits bright for Christmas

New protocols have helped keep COVID-19 cases low, however, social distancing has had a severe impact on seniors

Sun-FM in Vernon is changing its format to country music as of 12 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19. The change has cost the station’s three live on-air personalities their jobs.(Google Maps)
Sun sets on Okanagan radio station format, personalities

Vernon’s Sun-FM to become country music format Thursday, Nov. 19; three DJs released

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Michel Bastarache speaks Wednesday, October 13, 2010 in Quebec City. An independent report on harassment of women in the RCMP says the national poiice force’s culture is toxic and tolerates hateful and homophobic attitudes. The report released today by former Supreme Court justice Bastarache says it is well past time for the federal government to take meaningful and radical action to address these issues, which have caused incalculable damage. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Report on harassment, assault calls for major changes to rid RCMP of toxic culture

The report concludes that change cannot come from within the RCMP, but must be initiated from the outside

Most Read