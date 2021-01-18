COVID-19 outbreak at McKinney Place care home declared over

‘This has been one of our most challenging outbreaks so far,’ says chief medical health officer

Interior Health declared the COVID-19 outbreak at McKinney Place long term care home over Monday, Jan. 18, 2020. (File photo)

Interior Health has declared the COVID-19 outbreak at McKinney Place long-term care in Oliver over. The health authority announced the news in a press release Monday (Jan. 18) afternoon.

An outbreak is declared over when two incubation periods, or 28 days, have passed from the last onset of symptoms in a resident.

Interior Health president and CEO Susan Brown sent her condolences to families who lost loved ones as a result of the outbreak.

“Everyone stepped up to ensure the people living at McKinney Place received the best possible care, and on behalf of everyone at Interior Health, we send our condolences to the families who lost a loved one during this difficult time,” said Brown.

The outbreak was one of the most challenging of the many outbreaks at care homes in the Interior Health region, said chief medical health officer Dr. Albert de Villiers.

“I’m happy to see this outbreak declared over,” he said.

“As the vaccination roll-out continues across Interior Health, I am hopeful we will see fewer outbreaks in our long-term care facilities.”

All eligible residents and staff at McKinney Place have been offered their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.

There were 78 COVID-19 cases linked to this outbreak: 55 residents and 23 staff. 17 residents passed away due to their illness.

READ MORE: B.C. adjusts COVID-19 vaccine rollout for delivery slowdown

READ MORE: 5 British Columbians under 20 years old battled COVID-19 in ICU in recent weeks



jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus