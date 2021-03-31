COVID-19 outbreak at Vernon hospital

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

Interior Health announced the outbreak on the Level 3 surgical unit March 31 after three patients tested positive for the virus.

The investigation is ongoing any patient that contracted the virus will be relocated to the COVID-19 unit.

Anyone discharged from Level 3 surgical unit between March 15-21 is advised to self-isolate.

The health authority says there is no sign of transmission to other areas of the hospital at this time.

Outbreak control measures are in place and the hospital remains safe to attend for emergency care and appointments.

“Please continue with any scheduled procedures,” IH said. “Self-isolation or COVID-19 testing is not required after visiting the hospital.”

Some surgeries requiring overnight stays may be postponed. All patients will be notified and procedures will be re-scheduled.

An outbreak was also declared at Kelowna General Hospital Wednesday, March 31.

