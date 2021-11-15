COVID-19 outbreak closes Enderby school

Enderby M.V. Beattie Elementary students are going to be stuck at home since increased COVID-19 exposures have closed the school.

Interior Health has recommended the school shut its doors due to a number of positive cases.

The school is closing Tuesday, Nov. 16, until Nov, 19, as staff will be given the opportunity to prepare with students Monday and move to learning from home Tuesday.

Exposures took place at Beattie Nov. 2-5 and 7-9. There have also been positive COVID-19 exposures at Enderby’s A.L. Fortune (Nov. 3-5 and 9), Len Wood Middle in Armstrong, (Nov. 1), Carlin, west of Salmon Arm, (Nov. 1), and Armstrong’s Highland Park (Nov. 2-3).

“When there is an exposure, Interior Health will directly notify confirmed close contacts of the positive case with further instructions, including if they should self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms of illness,” the North Okanagan-Shuswap School District website reads. “If you are contacted by Interior Health, or receive a self-isolation/self-monitor letter, it is imperative that you follow their direction carefully. The most important thing for students and families to remember is that students who have any symptoms of COVID-19 should stay home and get tested.”

This is the second SD#83 school closure. Salmon Arm’s King’s Christian School is closed until Nov. 18 due to an outbreak. So is Vernon Christian School and a West Kelowna elementary school.

