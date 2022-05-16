Kelowna General Hospital. (File photo)

COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kelowna General Hospital

Cases confirmed in surgical unit

Interior Health has confirmed a new COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna General Hospital.

The 3E unit was recently added to IH’s list of health facility outbreaks, with a declaration date of May 13. Housing up to 39 patients, 3E is a vascular and general surgery unit and is the primary location for gastrointestinal surgeries in the hospital.

IH representatives told Capital News that there are 22 cases in total, involving 11 patients and 11 staff. New admissions to the unit are being temporarily paused.

KGH is the only hospital within Interior Health that is currently on the outbreak list. The declaration comes just after one month since a previous outbreak at the hospital.

There is also an ongoing outbreak at a long-term care home in Kelowna, Sun Pointe Village, that was declared on April 28.

