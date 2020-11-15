COVID-19 outbreak declared at Penticton long-term care home

One staff member at the Village by the Station has tested positive for COVID-19

Interior Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Village by the Station long-term care home in Penticton Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. (Google Maps photo)

Interior Health (IH) has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Village by the Station long-term care home in Penticton.

The health authority has determined one staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

No residents are experiencing symptoms or have tested positive for COVID-19 at this time, IH stated in a press release Sunday (Nov. 15).

IH says they will continue to monitor the situation while implementing additional infection control and preventive measures.

To protect the safety of all residents, outbreak protocols — including a temporary pause in visits to the care home — have been implemented.

IH is directly contacting anyone who may have been exposed to COVID-19 to ensure they are also taking appropriate precautions such as self-isolating.

To date, no long-term care residents have tested positive for COVID-19 at any homes in the Interior Health region.

The Village by the Station is a privately owned and operated care home with 100 publicly-funded long-term care beds. It is located at 270 Hastings Avenue.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Tam warns of increasing pressure on hospitals as COVID-19 cases continue to rise



jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus