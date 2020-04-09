Mission Creek Regional Park. (File Photo)

COVID-19: Parking adjustments at Kelowna’s Mission Creek park to reduce visitors

Available parking will be cut to 100 stalls — half the current capacity — at Mission Creek Regional Park

The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) is cutting parking at one of the region’s most popular parks to reduce foot traffic amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning April 9, approximately 100 parking stalls will be available in Mission Creek Regional Park compared with almost 200 that are normally available. Barricades will be put in place throughout the parking areas to decrease the number of visitors entering the park from Durnin, Leckie and Ziprick roads. This will further help everyone follow public health guidelines for physical distancing in the park — keeping a minimum two-metre distance between themselves and others.

The park playground is still closed and parking is restricted along Springfield Road near the park.

Parking reductions will also be in place at the Hollywood Road south entrance to Scenic Canyon Regional Park.

The RDCO is encouraging residents to visit other regional parks at this time. Currently, all 30 regional parks and 20 RDCO community parks remain open. Find all the locations at rdco.com/pickapark.

READ MORE: 132,000 B.C. jobs lost just the start of COVID-19 impact, finance minister says

READ MORE: Okanagan College health care students step up during pandemic

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Normal life won’t fully return until COVID-19 vaccine developed, Trudeau says
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. singer creates frontline workers tribute song

Just Posted

40 Under 40: Adam Relvas

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has launched its “40 Under Forty” for 2020

40 Under 40: Ross Derrick

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has launched its “40 Under Forty” for 2020

COVID-19: Parking adjustments at Kelowna’s Mission Creek park to reduce visitors

Available parking will be cut to 100 stalls — half the current capacity — at Mission Creek Regional Park

Okanagan College health care students step up during pandemic

Okanagan college thanks its students for their hard work through the COVID-19 crisis

Cougar caught on camera in Lake Country

A Lake Country resident caught a cougar prowling near their home

WATCH: Kelowna choir members sing together virtually

UpStage Kelowna Show Choir wanted to sing together, even if it’s in video form

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

UPDATE: Canadians awake to extra COVID-19 emergency benefit money, feds clarify changes

The CRA and federal officials are working to clarify the confusion around payments

VIDEO: B.C. singer creates frontline workers tribute song

Cambree Lovesy’s song saluting those battling COVID-19 draws interest online

Statistics Canada report looks at COVID-19’s impact on violence in the family

Police across Canada reported almost 100,000 cases of intimate partner violence in 2018

COVID-19 cancels Funtastic 2020

The sports and music festival in Vernon, Enderby and Port Alberni was scheduled for late June

LUCK involved in new Okanagan online campaign

Two Vernon women create giveLUCK to hear about the “beauty of humanity” in these troubled times

132,000 B.C. jobs lost just the start of COVID-19 impact, finance minister says

B.C.’s latest employment figures for March show 7.2% increase

B.C. asking companies to contribute through online COVID-19 supply hub

New platform to co-ordinate, source, expedite supplies and equipment to support front-line workers

Most Read