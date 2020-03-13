Peachland Chamber executive director Patrick Van Minsel. (File)

COVID-19: Peachland Chamber cancels all events for ‘forseeable’ future

“This too shall pass and we will be better individuals and businesses because of it.”

The Peachland Chamber of Commerce has announced it is suspending all networking, meeting and programming events for the foreseeable future in light of COVID-19.

“It’s not just about COVID-19, we have to do our part to ensure there is capacity at our medical facilities to be able to assist with all illnesses,” said Patrick Van Minsel, the Peachland Chamber’s executive director.

Van Minsel said the chamber will pursue innovative ways to encourage connections and business-building in new and technological methods.

Through this time, the chamber will still meet one on one and visit the offices of Peachland businesses.

“It’s is a real test of all of our leadership to ensure the Peachland business community can navigate through this exciting and challenging time,” said Van Minsel.

“This too shall pass and we will be better individuals and businesses because of it.”

READ MORE: Bank of Canada cuts rate target to 0.75% in response to COVID-19

READ MORE: SilverStar cancels SEISMIC Festival amid COVID-19 pandemic

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
More information needed after dog’s weak positive COVID-19 test result: expert
Next story
UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

Just Posted

‘Hope that event will continue’: Canadian Hockey League addresses Memorial Cup in Kelowna

The CHL suspended all league play on March 12 amid coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19: Peachland Chamber cancels all events for ‘forseeable’ future

“This too shall pass and we will be better individuals and businesses because of it.”

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Construction of new Lake Country school on time and on budget: Official

H.S. Grenda Middle School is anticipated to open by Sept. of 2021

Iconic comedian Mike Dambra set to perform in Kelowna

The two events are still scheduled to occur despite COVID-19 outbreak

Canada will ban cruise ships with over 500 people from docking until July

Government also planning to restrict airports that can accept international flights

Direct financial help coming for Canadians affected by COVID-19, Trudeau says

He says help would be targeted to vulnerable Canadians

UPDATE: Jane Goodall, and possibly more Okanagan visits, cancelled due to COVID-19

Vernon Performing Arts Centre revisiting its earlier decision to continue with upcoming concerts and events

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Bank of Canada cuts rate target to 0.75% in response to COVID-19

The cut follows a decision last week by the Bank of Canada to cut its key interest rate by half a percentage point

North Okanagan schools cancel spring break trips amid COVID-19

District urging against non-essential travel, and for those who do, to stay home from school for 14 days

Plant experts to speak at Summerland Ornamental Gardens

First workshop scheduled for Saturday, March 21

SilverStar cancels SEISMIC Festival amid COVID-19 pandemic

Decision made only this morning to cancel second annual music and snowboard festival

Summerland walk-in clinic reduces hours

Facility on Rosedale Avenue will be closed Fridays

Most Read