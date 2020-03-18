COVID-19: Personal trainer shares advice as Kelowna gyms close doors

Trainers suggest communication to help keep routines strong during gym closures

Several gyms across the Okanagan are closing because of concerns of COVID-19. (Photo: HDC Performance)

Much like other Kelowna businesses, the fitness industry is taking a hit from growing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, Next Level Performance closed its doors for two weeks. But with social media and online tools, personal trainers who work out of Next Level can continue to work with clients.

“Everyone’s a little bummed about it,” said HDC Performance owner and trainer Brandon McCallum.

People who hope to continue their strict training regiments or even get a good sweat on at home are encouraged to stay in contact with their trainers.

“It’s a good thing that we’re heavy into being online,” said McCallum.

“It’ll be easier than normal right now too because being online is where everyone will be and will be what everyone is looking for. For my clients, all you need are some bells and rubber bands and you can get a full-body workout in at home.”

McCallum recommended calling a personal trainer to get the best workouts and safety tips for exercising at home.

READ MORE: Pedal through the pandemic: How to stay fit and combat COVID-19

READ MORE: B.C. coronavirus cases jump by 83, public health emergency declared

While Next Level plans to keep the doors closed for 14 days, the decision was made in the best interest of the community.

“It was 100 per cent a hard decision because I actually love what I do,” said owner Alan Dyck.

“I’d say 90 per cent of clients wanted to continue training but if this is what we have to do (to fight coronavirus), then the only way to eventually move forward is to actually do it.”

Dyck said that his staff personally called all the gym’s clients to update them and direct them on routines, diets and home workouts while the gym is closed and if they choose or need to self-isolate.

Steve Nash Fitness Worlds across the country closed their doors on March 17.

On Tuesday, the province of B.C. declared a public health emergency as the number of COVID-19 cases jumps to 186.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus