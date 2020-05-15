COVID-19: RDOS reopens outdoor tennis, pickleball, basketball courts

Public playgrounds and indoor courts within the RDOS remain closed

Some outdoor recreation areas and washrooms in the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen (RDOS) are now reopened.

This includes outdoor tennis, pickleball and basketball courts, as well as the skate park at Keogan Sports Park and public washroom facilities.

Public playgrounds and indoor courts within the RDOS however remain closed.

The regional district encouraged individuals to continue following provincial health directives and practice physical distancing.

At the same time, the RDOS also reminded park users to stay local to avoid overwhelming smaller communities.

An influx of visitors, the district explained, can put small rural hospitals and health care facilities over capacity, and unable to serve both visitors and residents.

“Many of our smaller communities and rural recreational lakes throughout the Regional District have been inundated with visitors which puts health care professionals, first responders and all citizens at risk,” said RDOS Chair Karla Kozakevich.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re asking visitors to continue following provincial health directives and tempo rarily avoid all non-essential travel.”

Check the RDOS and municipal websites for the latest updates on parks, facilities and services.

