COVID-19 reported at four Central Okanagan schools

Three of the four schools are in West Kelowna, and one is in Kelowna.

Ecole George Pringle Elementary, Hudson Road Elementary, Glenrosa Elementary and Rutland Senior Secondary schools have all reported cases of the virus.

The school district announced the exposures late Wednesday (Dec. 9) night, saying all individuals are self-isolating at home with support from local health teams.

SD23 stated in an email they will be working with Interior Health (IH) to determine if any further actions are needed. Also, the health authority will follow up with anyone potentially exposed.

The school district again reminded individuals to stay home if they show any symptoms.

