COVID-19 reported at several Lake Country schools

George Elliot, Davidson and Oyama Traditional join the ranks of Central Okanagan schools with exposures

Three Lake Country schools are now reporting COVID-19 exposures.

George Elliot Secondary, Oyama Traditional and Davidson Road Elementary are among the 16 Central Okanagan schools, plus two independents on Interior Health’s school list.

The latest potential exposures are reported on Dec. 7 at George Elliot and Oyama Traditional. George Elliot reports potential exposure Dec. 2, 3, 4 and 7. Oyama Traditional School reports potential exposure Dec. 1, 2, 3 and 7. Davidson Road potential exposures are Dec. 1, 2 and 3.

“All individuals are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams,” the Central Okanagan School District said. “Interior Health follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing.”

