COVID-19: South Okanagan community salutes frontline medical staff

On Wednesday, April 1, the community of Oliver came out in droves to show its support for frontline medical staff at the South Okanagan General Hospital. (Phil McLachlan - Keremeos Review)
On Wednesday, April 1, the community of Oliver came out in droves to show its support for frontline medical staff at the South Okanagan General Hospital. (Phil McLachlan - Keremeos Review)
On Wednesday, April 1, the community of Oliver came out in droves to show its support for frontline medical staff at the South Okanagan General Hospital. (Phil McLachlan - Keremeos Review)
On Wednesday, April 1, the community of Oliver came out in droves to show its support for frontline medical staff at the South Okanagan General Hospital. (Phil McLachlan - Keremeos Review)
On Wednesday, April 1, the community of Oliver came out in droves to show its support for frontline medical staff at the South Okanagan General Hospital. (Phil McLachlan - Keremeos Review)

The community of Oliver came out in droves to show its support for frontline medical staff at the South Okanagan General Hospital, on Wednesday evening (April 1).

An entourage of vehicles proceeded through the community, to the hospital parking lot where they honked horns, blasted sirens and waved back to frontline workers at the emergency entrance.

The parade was made up of essential service workers from the RCMP, BCEHS, Fire Department, Search and Rescue, as well as city workers, members of the community.

Some vehicles had hearts taped to the windows, others had written messages on the side.

One message read, “Honk for the unsung heroes. Thanks to each and every one of you.”

Oliver mayor Martin Johansen said the parade was a great way to cheer on their essential workers.

“I think it’s awesome,” he said. “When you go out, you just feel a heightened sense of ‘I don’t want to touch anything, I’ve got to be careful’ and then you think about the people that are there working, and you just have some appreciation.

“You’ve got to have some appreciation for that. They’re putting themselves at risk being out in the public, and I think acknowledgement for that is tremendous.”

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Interior Health confirms five additional cases in West Kelowna COVID-19 outbreak

Just Posted

Vandalism hits downtown Peachland mural

Reports state this is the third incident in five months

Interior Health confirms five additional cases in West Kelowna COVID-19 outbreak

The total amount of confirmed cases at Bylands Nurseries Ltd. is 19; no further cases expected

Q&A: Interior Health CEO answers questions on COVID-19 response

Susan Brown, president and CEO of Interior Health, answers questions regarding COVID-19

Residents experiencing homelessness back outdoors as temporary winter shelters close

Kelowna’s homeless are going back to Recreation Avenue

COVID-19: Social media use goes up as country stays indoors

Overall messaging is up more than 50 per cent over the last month

B.C. couple celebrates 61st anniversary through seniors’ home window

Frank and Rena Phillips marked occasion at Nanaimo Seniors Village this week while social distancing

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

COVID-19: South Okanagan community salutes frontline medical staff

“Honk for the unsung heros. Thanks to each and every one of you”

A look at some of the B.C. inventors creating life-saving tools in fight against COVID-19

Groups across B.C. are working together to create what they hope will help people affected by the pandemic

Association launches French-language games, online tools for families learning at home

Games, culture and vocabulary included in new virtual resources

Okanagan College student designs map tracking spread of COVID-19 in B.C.

Sean Heddle says fighting complacency and misinformation is important

‘There can be no ambiguity’: Travellers brought home to B.C. must self-isolate

Health Minister Adrian Dix said the mandatory isolation must be abided by

Summerland’s April 1 snow measurements above normal

Measurements taken at Summerland Reservoir and Isintok Lake

COLUMN: Responding with the Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy

Support available for businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic

Most Read