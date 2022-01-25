COVID-19 staff shortages close Vernon post office 3x in a week

Canada Post says the situation is fluid across the country

Vernon’s Post Office has been closed three times in the last week due to staff shortages. (Contributed)

Staff shortages have forced Canada Post to close it’s Vernon office three times in one week.

The 32nd Avenue office was closed early Jan. 17, with a sign posted on the door reading: ‘Due to COVID related issues we are closed for the remainder of the day for sanitization.’

Another closure took place Thursday, Jan. 20 and again Monday, Jan. 24.

“No real reason give to staff. But everyone has been told to leave the building,” an anonymous staff member said.

Canada Post said the situation in Vernon is fluid across the country and customers may experience delays over the next few weeks.

“With the rapidly changing situation regarding COVID-19 and the Omicron variant across Canada, we’re experiencing an impact on staffing,” said Eunice Machuhi, Canada Post media relations. “We’re responding by implementing contingency plans where necessary and adjusting our operations to serve Canadians.”

The mail delivery giant has a mandatory vaccination policy for staff, while also following COVID-19 safety protocols.

“We continue to prioritize the health and safety of our people and the communities we serve,” Machuhi said.

READ MORE: COVID-19 outbreak at third Vernon care home

READ MORE: Public health investigating as Armstrong school meets COVID-19 potential activity signal

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Canada PostCoronavirus