Tourism Kelowna. (Contributed)

COVID-19: Tourism Kelowna encourages community to be safe and responsible

Interior Health has identified more than 70 test-positive cases of COVID-19 since July 21

Tourism Kelowna is encouraging the community to “play safe and stay safe” after a recent outbreak of COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, July 21, Interior Health has identified more than 70 test-positive cases of the virus related to the Kelowna exposures compared to “over 60” the day previous. Six employees at Kelowna General Hospital also tested positive over the weekend, but no further cases among hospital staff have been reported.

“Balancing the important public health issue and helping businesses recover from the devastating effects of COVID19 is delicate, and one we take very seriously,” said Lisanne Ballantyne, president and CEO of Tourism Kelowna.

Ballantyne said Tourism Kelowna realized with the move into Phase Three of the restart plan, travel in B.C. would increase as would the possibility of risk of transmission of the coronavirus.

“This is expected and was planned for, as we reopened more of our economy. Provincial public health leaders have a plan in place to identify and respond to issues. We value the important work they do and the role they play in keeping our community, and those who visit our community, safe,” she said.

Tourism Kelowna is providing health and safety messaging on its website and social media channels to remind visitors to be mindful of the spread of the virus and to travel in the city safely and responsibly.

READ MORE: As COVID-19 cases linked to Kelowna top 70, those possibly exposed denied testing

Ballantyne is encouraging the community to pay close attention to public health guidance and recommendations and for businesses to close temporarily if they so need to.

“We applaud any businesses who, if notified by Interior Health, chooses to shut down temporarily and voluntarily, or who enhances their health protocols as this demonstrates a commitment to protect the health of their customers and staff,” said Ballantyne. “They are doing the right thing for the destination.”

For ways to explore safely in Kelowna amid COVID-19, click here.

READ MORE: B.C. search and rescue groups responded to 700 calls in first half of 2020

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
North Okanagan reopens boat launches
Next story
Driver offers cash to be infected with COVID-19

Just Posted

COVID-19: Tourism Kelowna encourages community to be safe and responsible

Interior Health has identified more than 70 test-positive cases of COVID-19 since July 21

900-pound canoe carved by Westbank First Nations youth

The carving started after a blessing ceremony

Morning Start: That fish is probably labeled wrong

Your morning start for Wednesday, July 22, 2020

As COVID-19 cases linked to Kelowna top 70, those possibly exposed denied testing

Interior Health will only test those with symptoms, though the threshold is very low, says medical health officer Dr. Susan Pollock

Second ride-sharing company comes to Kelowna

Ride-hailing service Kabu will start offering services on August 1

What’s in the latest COVID-19 response bill passed by the House of Commons?

Here’s a look at what’s in the bill, which will go to the Senate in the coming days

Driver offers cash to be infected with COVID-19

The man hung around a Langley City business until police asked him to leave

North Okanagan reopens boat launches

More launches expected to ease congestion at Kekuli Bay on Kalamalka Lake

WorkSafeBC reports more than 300 violations of COVID-19 safety rules

One-third of the violations were in the service sector, which includes salons and restaurants

Dual Canadian-U.S. citizens face hostile reception on Vancouver Island

People asked to report suspicious licence plates to Canada Border Services Agency

Films raise awareness of Salmon Arm non-profit rescuing horses from slaughter

Public votes for video could benefit Freedom’s Gate Equine Rescue

Abbotsford officer dies of his injuries following assault in Nelson

Const. Allan Young was assaulted on July 13 on Baker Street

UPDATE: No tsunami threat to coastal B.C. after earthquakes near Vancouver Island, Alaska

A 7.4 earthquake occurred 75 miles south of Chignik, Alaska

Crime in Penticton significantly down compared to same time last year

RCMP Supt. Brian Hunter spoke to City of Penticton council on Tuesday, July 21

Most Read