COVID-19 vaccinations required for parents at Vernon pool

Revisions to provincial health orders mean only vaccinated adults can join or watch their kids swim at the pool.
In accordance with the updated order, parents and guardians with a child or youth at a program must show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19. This now includes spectators at aquatic facilities therefore Recreation Services is closing the viewing area due to limited staff resources to ensure all spectators have proof of vaccination, effective 8 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19.
“The City of Vernon has an unwavering commitment to the health and safety of its citizens, visitors, volunteers, and staff,” a release said.
This week, additional revisions were made to the Provincial Health Officer’s order on gathering and events, which impact the Vernon Aquatic Centre.
For swimming lessons for ages 3-6, which must have an adult close at hand, parents or guardians will be eligible to spectate if they can provide proof of full vaccination with a BC Vaccine Card, as well as a piece government issued ID (for those 19 years of age and older).
“Unfortunately, if a parent or guardian of a child 3-6 years in swim lessons is not able to provide a valid BC Vaccine Card and remain in the facility, the child will not be able to continue participating in swimming lessons,” the city release reads.
Recreation Services will provide a pro-rated refund in these circumstances.
Contact greception@vernon.ca if you wish to receive a refund.
Participants of all ages in aquatic programs and services (including swimming lessons and public swim) continue to be exempt from requiring to show proof of vaccination to participate.
