COVID-19: Vernon pet grooming store closed temporarily after symptoms shown

Wet Spot Grooming and Pet Care on 27th Street in Vernon was closed March 23 after owner Cam Albert, right, started to experience symptoms of COVID-19. The shop is to announce when it will be re-opening Easter Monday. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

A local pet grooming store that was changing the way it does business amid COVID-19 was forced to close its doors late last month after the owner began showing symptoms of the virus.

In a post made on Wet Spot Grooming and Pet Care’s Facebook page March 23, the owners said “with much regret” they are closing the doors.

“We know that it is a necessary choice,” the post reads. “One we have mulled over and cried about all weekend.”

“To make matters worse, Cam (Albert) is experiencing symptoms. If you or anyone came in contact with Cam in the past two weeks, please isolate yourself.”

In an interview March 20, owner Cam Albert said Wet Spot was taking extra steps to keep their doors opens.

Three people were staffing the shop, all of whom live under the same roof, and shoppers were limited and not allowed to “mingle” in store.

“We’re staggering calls to ensure people aren’t lining up to prevent extra people from gathering in the store,” Albert said in March.

Customer’s leashes and other pet-related hardware was not to be left at the store to prevent any potential exposure to germs and extensive cleaning and disinfecting was being done on high-touch areas, including debit machines, door knobs and railings.

Now that the store has decided to shut its doors, Wet Spot Grooming and Pet Care is still offering delivery of dog food. Payments can be made through e-transfer.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for staying with us and supporting our business,” the Facebook post reads. “We hope that you will remember us and return when all this settles.”

Wet Spot said it will be announcing its date of re-opening on Easter Monday.

Appointments cancelled upon the store’s closure have already been re-booked, Wet Spot announced April 7.

