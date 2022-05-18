COVID and more outbreaks at Vernon care facilities, Kelowna hospital

3 long-term care homes, plus KGH, dealing with at least one illness

As COVID-19 continues to circulate, several local care homes are dealing with outbreaks from this, and other illnesses.

In Vernon, there are four outbreaks at three facilities.

Noric House is battling both COVID-19 (since May 5), as well as a gastrointestinal illness (since May 16 in the South Haven unit).

A respiratory infection outbreak hit Heritage Square May 10, and Creekside Landing has been dealing with COVID-19 since May 4.

COVID also hit Kelowna General Hospital’s 3E unit May 13.

Within Interior Health, there are also currently COVID-19 outbreaks at The Hamlets in Penticton (since May 3), Kelowna’s Sun Pointe Village (since April 28) and The Hamlets at Westsyde in Kamloops (since April 7).

