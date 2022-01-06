The BCCDC’s regional case map for Dec. 26, 2021 - Jan. 1, 2022. (BCCDC photo)

COVID cases climb in Central Okanagan

Omicron driving new infections across the Valley

COVID cases continue to climb in the Central Okanagan with Omicron driving the majority of new infections.

On the week of Dec. 26 to Jan 1, the Central Okanagan added 625 cases — more than double the 267 cases recorded in the week prior. The South Okanagan-Similkameen recorded 248 cases and North Okanagan-Shuswap recorded 297.

The Central Okanagan has a case rate of 34 per 100,000, which is lower than the 40 per 100,000 in Vernon and 61 per 100,000 in Penticton.

Testing capacity was strained over the holidays and public health officials have said case counts are likely four to five times higher than reported totals.

On Thursday, (Jan. 6) B.C. recorded 3,223 new cases — 408 of those cases are in Interior Health. Across the province, 324 people are in hospital with active infections.

