COVID concerns forces Big White to make changes

Big White Ski Resort is making moves to keep people safe amid the pandemic and the growing concern of the Omicron variant.

Starting Saturday, Dec. 18, the ticket office will be moved outdoors.

The office will be located outside of the administration building, across from the Kids Centre.

“We have to adjust how people use the resort… Our goal is to keep you outdoors as long as possible,” says Michael J. Ballingall, Senior Vice President of Big White Ski Resort.

The move outdoors is to keep guests and staff safe from the long ticket lines that were keeping people crowded inside the Village Center Mall.

All in-person ticket transactions including signing waivers, getting photos taken and seasons pass pick-up will be dealt with outdoors. All other purchases can be facilitated online at the Big White Ski Resort e-store.

Additional COVID safety measures include a vaccine card requirement to sit inside at the Clocktower Coffee Co.

Purchases from Clocktower can still be made at the new outdoor coffee sales window.

Food will not be allowed to be consumed outside of designated seating areas in lodges.

New restrictions will limit foot traffic flow and there will be designated ‘in’ and ‘out’ doors implemented this Saturday. The Village Centre Mall entrance will be at the Altitude side doors.

Access to rentals, retail, ski school and public washrooms will not be affected.

Ballingall urges guests to wear masks whenever possible. Masks should be worn in the lodges, gondolas and lift lines to keep others safe.

