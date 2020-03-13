COVID19: Central Okanagan Food Bank changes food distribution model

Clients are asked to pre-arrange appointments and wait in their car for food hampers

Clients of the Central Okanagan Food Bank are being asked to preschedule their appointments and remain in their vehicle when coming to pick up a food hamper, as it will be delivered to them by volunteers.

The decision to limit the food bank to staff and volunteers only, comes in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tammie Watson the CEO of the Central Okanagan Food Bank said while the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) has assessed the public health risk associated with COVID-19 as low for Canada, the safety of the staff, volunteers and clients remain the number one priority.

“We also ask any clients with booked appointments, who are displaying symptoms of the COVID-19 virus, to please stay home, isolate yourself and call your local public health authority,” stated Watson. “Do not visit the food bank, instead please call our office to arrange a dedicated pickup time.”

If COVID-19 spreads, there may be an additional impact on the Central Okanagan Food Bank, and an increase in the number of community members requiring assistance. To make a donation online click here www.cofoodbank.com/donate

