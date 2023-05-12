A coyote has been killed after attacking and biting a 2-year-old child in Port Coquitlam May 10, 2023, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service says. (National Park Service)

A coyote has been killed after attacking and biting a 2-year-old child in Port Coquitlam May 10, 2023, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service says. (National Park Service)

Coyote attacks, bites 2-year-old child at B.C. park

RCMP killed the coyote; conservation officers now investigating

A coyote has been killed after attacking and biting a 2-year-old child in Port Coquitlam.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service is investigating the attack, which happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday (May 10) at Lions Park. The child had minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

Coquitlam RCMP arrived on scene first and killed the coyote near the where the attack happened. Conservation officers patrolled the park, but no other coyotes were found.

An examination of the coyote, according to COS, said there was evidence it had consumed non-natural food sources.

“The COS cannot stress enough the importance of not feeding dangerous wildlife and will take enforcement action as warranted,” notes a social media post.

COS says it’s working with the City of Port Coquitlam on public outreach, including signage and patrols, but urges people to take precautions in case of coyote encounters, including leashing pets and travelling in groups.

READ MORE: Coyotes reportedly biting dogs, following people in Vancouver

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Dangerous Animals

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Morning commute slowed in West Kelowna after 2 vehicle crash
Next story
Trump’s sexual assault verdict marks rare moment of accountability, women noticing

Just Posted

Vernon Search and Rescue crews rescued two people stranded up Whiteman Creek forest service road Thursday, May 11, 2023. (VSAR photo)
Pair saved from Okanagan flood zone

The first mural on Winfield Memorial Hall was completed in 2015 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the incorporation of the municipality of Lake Country. (District of Lake Country)
Lake Country puts out the call for inspired artists

A two vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Highway 97 and Ross Road in West Kelowna around 7:15 a.m. Friday morning. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)
Morning commute slowed in West Kelowna after 2 vehicle crash

Kelowna Fire Department was called to the scene of smoke just before 9 p.m. on May 11, 2023. (Facebook/Shannon Kisch)
Smoke spotted near Kelowna’s Mugford Park