Cozy Bay to close

After close to 18 years in business, Cozy Bay Seafood Cafe will be closing its doors at the end of the summer.

Owners Pam Johnson and Michelle Stephen made the decision to close after their landlord told them he would not renew their lease .

The landlord phoned them in late May to tell them he had plans in the works for a new business to go into the location, and as a result would not renew Cozy Bay’s lease when it expired at the end of August.

Johnson and Stephen asked for a one-month extension so they could continue to operate throughout the summer tourist season.

They are puzzled by their landlord’s decision not to renew the lease, since the business has been thriving and successful for many years.

“Why us?” Stephen asked. “There are so many empty buildings in Summerland.”

Johnson added that the business, which has operated in that location since December, 2000, is operating efficiently and successfully.

“We’re so well-tuned as a crew,” she said. “We know how to run that business in that location.”

The news of the closure has been difficult for the staff and the customers.

Johnson and Stephen said their staff have been devastated by the news. The seven employees are like a family, they say. Some of the employees have even offered to work for them for free in order to complete the summer tourist season.

“That’s how close we’ve become,” Stephen said. “We’ve been very blessed.”

Customers have also been shocked by the news of the closure.

“Everybody’s really upset about this,” Johnson said.

Comments on the Cozy Bay Facebook page express disappointment with the decision.

“We need to keep this gem,” one commenter said. “Your shop will be missed with all your cheery faces,” said another. “Cozy Bay has been a wonderful place to go for incredibly great fish and chips,” another wrote.

The restaurant has a base of regular customers from the community and region, as well as others who will travel to Summerland for the restaurant. Johnson said families of some customers have even chosen to have celebration of life services at the restaurant.

While there are other business buildings in downtown Summerland, Johnson and Stephen said relocating would be extremely difficult and expensive for them.

The summer months are their busiest time of the year and as a result, they do not have the time needed to make the necessary negotiations on a new location.

In addition, the costs of moving are prohibitive.

“We don’t have the financial means,” Johnson said. “We’ve already had to spend money to upgrade once.”

In early 2013, the restaurant was closed for several months following a flood. Johnson and Stephen completed the extensive and costly repair work. This incident affected the restaurant.

For the rest of the summer, the restaurant will be open Tuesday to Saturday. It will close its doors permanently at the end of business hours on Saturday, Sept. 1.