CPI to be used to hike council salaries in West Kelowna

West Kelowna council has formalized its plan to hike the salary of the mayor and councillors by the consumer prize index each year from now on.
Earlier this week, council voted to, in the the words of Mayor Doug Findlater, “maintain the status quo,” by approving a plan to continue using the annual increase in the CPI as the yearly raise for the city’s elected politicians.
That means next year the mayor will be paid $67,253, plus an adjustment based on the CPI for the 12-month period from January to December this year, while each of the six councillors will receive $22,826 plus an adjustment based on the CPI for the same period.
In 2020, and effective each Jan. 1 after that, the mayoral and councillor indemnities will be adjusted based on the CPI for the previous year. If the amount is negative, salaries will remain at the level they are at that time.
“I just want to state that we went through this extensively last week and essentially what we are doing is (maintaining) the status quo with the CPI,” said Mayor Doug Findlater earlier this week at a council meeting.
