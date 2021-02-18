A person looks at a Canada Revenue Agency homepage in Montreal, Sunday, August 16, 2020. The Canada Revenue Agency says some taxpayers were locked out of their online accounts even though it wasn’t the victim of a cyberattack. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

A person looks at a Canada Revenue Agency homepage in Montreal, Sunday, August 16, 2020. The Canada Revenue Agency says some taxpayers were locked out of their online accounts even though it wasn’t the victim of a cyberattack. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

CRA locks some online taxpayer accounts that may have been accessed by outsiders

CRA notified taxpayers Tuesday that their email address had been removed from their account

The Canada Revenue Agency says some taxpayers were locked out of their online accounts even though it wasn’t the victim of a cyberattack.

The tax agency says an internal analysis revealed evidence that an unspecified number of user IDs and passwords may have been accessed by unauthorized individuals “through a variety of means by sources external to the CRA.”

It notified taxpayers Tuesday that their email address had been removed from their account.

Spokesman Charles Drouin says the accounts were not compromised but were locked as a preventive measure.

It is contacting legitimate account holders to unlock their accounts.

Drouin says there is no urgent need for taxpayers to contact CRA imminently unless they are an emergency benefit applicant and have active applications in our system.

“To be clear, these accounts were not impacted by a cyberattack at the CRA,” he wrote in an email.

The CRA reminds Canadians to monitor their accounts for any suspicious activity including unsolicited changes to banking, mailing address or benefit applications made on their behalf.

Canadians are also encouraged to change their passwords regularly.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

taxes

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Collision closes Highway 1 at Chase

Just Posted

Pharmacist Diana Swiga fills a dead volume syringe with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site at the Bronx River Houses Community Center, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in the Bronx borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
17 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

The total number of cases in the region since the pandemic started is at 7,072

Okanagan Regional Library - Vernon Branch. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Okanagan Regional Library welcomes new board members

The board is now turning attention to reopening curtailed services when COVID restrictions ease

This year’s Pink Shirt Day event will be held virtually with the Breakfast in a Box. (Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs)
Boys and Girls Clubs thankful for community donations ahead of Pink Shirt Day

The non-profit received a boost for its Pink Shirt Day campaign as well as a Rogers community grant

Highway 33 at McCulloch, just south of the Big White turnoff. (DriveBC)
Highway 33 open to single-alternating lanes following vehicle incident

Next update expected at 4 p.m.

A member of the RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/FILE)
23-year-old faces multiple firearms trafficking charges: Kelowna RCMP

Keenan Ely has been released from custody on strict conditions, court appearance expected later

Deputy chief public health officer Dr. Howard Njoo responds to a question during a news conference, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
UPDATE: Data suggests Pfizer vaccine may be almost as good after 1 dose as 2

Pfizer to ship nearly three million doses over next six weeks, Moderna more than 1.4 million.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister Adrian Dix look on as Premier John Horgan talks about the next steps in B.C.’s COVID-19 Immunization Plan during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on January 22, 2021. British Columbia’s premier says violence against people of colour needs to be treated as a hate crime, in light of recent data released by Vancouver police showing a surge in anti-Asian hate crimes in 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. premier calls for action on hate crimes in wake of Vancouver police report

Premier John Horgan said there are difficulties in prosecuting hate crimes

Traffic was stopped on Highway 1 in Chase following a collision on Thursday evening, Feb. 18, 2021. (Google image)
Collision closes Highway 1 at Chase

Reports indicate two semis involved in incident

A roadside memorial has been filling up for flowers for Ned Captroppa where he was run over and killed by a hit-and-run driver Feb. 15. (Monique Tamminga - Western News)
Police ask for patience in fatal South Okanagan hit-and-run investigation

There is no new information into the hit-and-run that killed Ned Captroppa Feb. 15

The Peace Tower is pictured on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, as lawmakers return to the House of Commons following the winter break. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Commons to debate Senate changes to assisted-dying bill as deadline looms

The House of Commons will debate on Tuesday

Texas: TWitter @zanexdaniel
Winter storm knocks out power for days, kills 9 in Texas

More than 4 million people at one point were enduring outages in subfreezing temperatures.

(Trail Times file photo)
Grand jury rejects charges against officer in Atlanta teen’s death

“A man was shot in his back as he was running away from law enforcement. He posed no threat”

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, leaves B.C. Supreme Court during a break from a hearing in Vancouver, Wednesday, January 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
U.S. election makes ‘moot’ argument to release Meng: attorney general

Meng is facing extradition to the United States on fraud charges

Most Read