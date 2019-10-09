Crash along Byrns Road leaves one in stretcher

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. on Byrns Road

Crews are responding to a collision that has occurred on Byrns Road near Guisachan Road in Kelowna this afternoon around 3 p.m.

According to a report, one or two cars appeared to run off the road near a local roundabout into a fenced area.

At least two ambulances are on scene and one person has been taken on a stretcher from the crash site.

More information will be provided as it becomes available from the RCMP.

