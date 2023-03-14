Crash at Benvoulin and Springfield in Kelowna

A three-vehicle collision at Benvoulin and Springfield has snarled traffic.
Breaking – traffic is slow in the intersection of Springfield and Dilworth/Benvoulin in #Kelowna after a three vehicle crash @KelownaCapNews @BlackPressMedia pic.twitter.com/76RmnYnZzR
— Jordy Cunningham (@CunninghamJordy) March 14, 2023
The crash happened around 10:15 Tuesday (Mar. 14) morning.
Traffic is slow through the intersection of Benvoulin and Springfield.
It’s unclear if anyone has been hurt.
