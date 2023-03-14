A collision at Benvoulin and Springfield roads is slowing traffic. (Photo/Jordy Cunningham)

Crash at Benvoulin and Springfield in Kelowna

It’s unclear if there are any injuries

A three-vehicle collision at Benvoulin and Springfield has snarled traffic.

The crash happened around 10:15 Tuesday (Mar. 14) morning.

Traffic is slow through the intersection of Benvoulin and Springfield.

It’s unclear if anyone has been hurt.

