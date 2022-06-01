2 car MVA affecting traffic at Byland and Daimler (Gary Barnes - Capital News)

Crash at Byland and Daimler sparking delays on highway

It is unknown if there are any injuries in the West Kelowna crash

Traffic is backed up on Highway 97 in West Kelowna.

Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Byland Road and Daimler Road shortly before 5 p.m.

Fire crews are out conducting traffic control.

Traffic is backed up heading east on Byland and the delays have spilled onto the highway with traffic slowed heading south.

Emergency crews are on scene. It is unsure if anyone involved suffered injury.

More information will be posted as it is made available.

