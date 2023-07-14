(Submitted)

Crash at Enterprise and Spall causes delay for Kelowna commuters

The collision occurred at approximately 5 p.m.

A crash between a white SUV and a light post near the intersection of Enterprise Way and Spall Road has snarled traffic for commuters on Friday at rush hour.

The eastbound lane is closed for drivers on Enterprise Way turning north onto Spall Rd.

Police, firetrucks, a tow truck and an ambulance are on the scene and directing traffic.

Crash at Enterprise and Spall (Google Maps)

