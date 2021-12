The collision occurred at 10:15 a.m. and cleanup crews are on-site

Officials are on the scene at an accident at Gordon and Clement (File photo)

There was a two-vehicle collision at Gordon and Clement at 10:15 a.m.

RCMP and fire crews are on the scene.

No major injuries have been reported at this time.

Officials are cleaning debris and a tow truck is ready to take vehicles away.

Expect delays at the intersection and exercise caution on the icy roads.

READ MORE: Two-vehicle collision on Glenmore Rd. North and Slater, Kelowna

@Rangers_mom

Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AccidentsCity of Kelowna