Car accident at Harvey and Cooper in Kelowna June 29, 2022 (Brittany Webster - Capital News)

Car accident at Harvey and Cooper in Kelowna June 29, 2022 (Brittany Webster - Capital News)

Crash at Harvey, Cooper blocks lanes and crosswalk

Fire crews pushed the car out of the intersection

A two car crash at Cooper Road and Highway 97 slowed traffic briefly around 3 p.m. today.

A silver car was pushed into the crosswalk and intersection after what appeared to be a rear-end collision.

The left, northbound lane on the highway and the right, southbound lane on Cooper were closed for a period of time.

A silver car has damage to its rear after the collision, but all occupants of the two vehicles appeared uninjured.

Kelowna Fire and RCMP responded to the scene. A First Transit supervisor was also there.

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

car crashKelowna

Previous story
Expert testifies force was unnecessary in Kelowna RCMP officer assault trial

Just Posted

Car accident at Harvey and Cooper in Kelowna June 29, 2022 (Brittany Webster - Capital News)
Crash at Harvey, Cooper blocks lanes and crosswalk

A still from the video taken of a violent arrest on May 30, 2020 in downtown Kelowna. (File)
Expert testifies force was unnecessary in Kelowna RCMP officer assault trial

A memorial for the five victims of July’s fatal crane collapse stands in front of the Bernard Block construction site in downtown Kelowna as two new tower cranes are assembled at the site on Oct. 26, 2021. (Capital News)
Mission Group holds moment of silence on anniversary of Kelowna crane collapse

(Photo - Contributed)
Kelowna’s Royal Canadian Legion donates $80,000 to Okanagan College