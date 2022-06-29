Crash at Harvey, Cooper blocks lanes and crosswalk

Fire crews pushed the car out of the intersection

A two car crash at Cooper Road and Highway 97 slowed traffic briefly around 3 p.m. today.

A silver car was pushed into the crosswalk and intersection after what appeared to be a rear-end collision.

The left, northbound lane on the highway and the right, southbound lane on Cooper were closed for a period of time.

A silver car has damage to its rear after the collision, but all occupants of the two vehicles appeared uninjured.

Kelowna Fire and RCMP responded to the scene. A First Transit supervisor was also there.

