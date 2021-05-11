Crash at Hwy 97 and Leckie stalls traffic

A crash is slowing traffic down at the intersection of Highway 97 and Leckie Road (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

It’s slow going at the intersection of Highway 97 and Leckie Road after a car crash on Tuesday afternoon (May 11).

A vehicle turning left onto the highway from Leckie was hit and is now in the middle of the intersection.

Kelowna Fire Department is now redirecting traffic as they wait for cleanup to start.

Currently, northbound drivers can’t turn left onto Leckie from the highway.

One of the drivers in the collision was extricated from the vehicle by emergency crews with unknown injuries. The other vehicle involved wasn’t on the scene when crews arrived.

