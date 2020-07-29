(Jen Zielinski - Black Press Media)

Crash at KLO, Richter blocks intersection

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. and no injuries have been reported

A two-vehicle collision has blocked the intersection of KLO Road and Richter Street in Kelowna.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. and no injuries have been reported.

The two trucks appear to have collided as one was attempting to make a left turn.

RCMP is on the scene and a tow truck is currently clearing up the intersection.

READ MORE: Man taken to hospital after suffering injury on Okanagan trail

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crash

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. to roll out ‘learning groups’ as part of COVID-19 back-to-school plan
Next story
Migrant workers expatriated after breaching West Kelowna farm’s ‘discriminatory’ policies

Just Posted

Crash at KLO, Richter blocks intersection

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. and no injuries have been reported

Okanagan wineries donate $10,000 to Kelowna United Way’s COVID-19 relief fund

A three-month-long promotion that saw local liquor stores donate $1 with every wine purchase

More murals coming to Uptown Rutland

URBA is working towards producing four to six additional murals

Migrant workers expatriated after breaching West Kelowna farm’s ‘discriminatory’ policies

Upon their arrival at West Kelowna’s Bylands Nurseries, the workers claim they weren’t allowed to leave

Dangerous fire snuffed at Smith Creek in West Kelowna

Regional District of Central Okanagan reminds residents smoking and open fires are not allowed

B.C. to roll out ‘learning groups’ as part of COVID-19 back-to-school plan

Much of the plan around returning to school will be up to individual school districts

Large amount of suspected illicit drugs discovered after vehicle seizure in Trail

A 36-year-old Trail man is facing numerous potential auto theft and drug-related charges

COVID-19: Cut sales tax, boost daycare, B.C. business group urges

Business Council of B.C. wants local government reform

Man, 20, dies after incident at lake near Whistler

RCMP say the man was rescued from Alta Lake but died in hospital

Charges laid after Columbia Valley woman’s dog dragged by stolen vehicle

Luckily, the dog is expected to fully recover

Good Samaritan recalls diving in to try to rescue young man who drowned at B.C. lake

Experienced spearfisher who dove into the water found and recovered the body of Manpreet Singh

Man taken to hospital after suffering injury on Okanagan trail

Rescue crews responded to the incident at BX Ranch dog park Tuesday afternoon

Osoyoos hottest spot in Canada, summer sun sparks heat warnings across B.C. Interior

Environment Canada predicting some cities likely to reach 40 C this afternoon

Straight from DeHart

New business partners operate Okanagan Beach Club

Most Read