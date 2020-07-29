Crash at KLO, Richter blocks intersection

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. and no injuries have been reported

A two-vehicle collision has blocked the intersection of KLO Road and Richter Street in Kelowna.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. and no injuries have been reported.

The two trucks appear to have collided as one was attempting to make a left turn.

RCMP is on the scene and a tow truck is currently clearing up the intersection.

