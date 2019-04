Emergency services are on their way

Emergency services were called to a three vehicle crash at Wardlaw Avenue and Richter Street Wednesday morning.

“My car slid and hit really hard,” said a woman whose car was smashed. She said several cars braked unexpectedly, though only two were damaged and hers was the worst off.

The crash is in cleanup stage.

