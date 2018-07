Cars were backed up on Dilworth Drive and Monashee Place

By Steven Lin

Two vehicles were towed away from the intersection of Dilworth Drive and Monashee Place after a crash that occurred between 3:30 to 4:15 p.m.

There were minor injuries in the crash. One ambulance, one tow truck and two cop cars came to the scenery.

