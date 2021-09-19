A crash at Dilworth Drive and Harvey Avenue has blocked Dilworth Sunday afternoon. (Paula Tran Capital News)

Crash blocks Dilworth in Kelowna

The two-vehicle crash took place Sunday at Dilworth and Harvey

Part of the 1800 block of Dilworth Drive is blocked after a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon.

Around 4:45 p.m., two vehicles crashed at the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Dilworth Drive . Two fire engines, three RCMP vehicles and a tow truck are on scene.

Crews are beginning to cleanup the accident scene. It isn’t known if there were any injuries involved.

Take Harvey Avenue instead.

