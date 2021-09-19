Crash blocks Dilworth in Kelowna

The two-vehicle crash took place Sunday at Dilworth and Harvey

A crash at Dilworth Drive and Harvey Avenue has blocked Dilworth Sunday afternoon. (Paula Tran Capital News)

Part of the 1800 block of Dilworth Drive is blocked after a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon.

Around 4:45 p.m., two vehicles crashed at the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Dilworth Drive . Two fire engines, three RCMP vehicles and a tow truck are on scene.

Crews are beginning to cleanup the accident scene. It isn’t known if there were any injuries involved.

Take Harvey Avenue instead.

A crash involving two vehicles is currently blocking off parts of the 1800 block of Dilworth Drive at Harvey Avenue/Dilworth Drive. Take Harvey Avenue instead. #kelowna pic.twitter.com/6f74eYXZd6 — Paula Tran 陳寶拉 (@paulatr12) September 20, 2021

