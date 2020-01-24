Flooding water at West Kelowna Tim Hortons closes lane on Highway 97

This story has been updated with more accurate information.
Water flooding from a Tim Hortons in West Kelowna made its way onto Highway 97, closing one lane.
One lane remains open on Highway 97 southbound near Bering Road.
Reports indicate a water line break is the cause.
Traffic appears to be slow going headed southbound.
Crews shut off the water in the strip mall to stop the spread.
