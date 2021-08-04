The scene of the crash on Harvey Avenue and Gordon Drive near the Capri Mall. (Twila Amato/Kelowna Capital News)

Crash causes large fuel spill on Harvey Ave in Kelowna

Traffic slow-going at Harvey Avenue and Gordon Drive

A crash between a semi-truck and Volkswagen has caused a fuel spill at Harvey Avenue and Gordon Drive near the Capri Mall.

A pool of diesel has been reported in the area, and a hazmat team has been dispatched to assist crews at the scene.

A fire truck is blocking Gordon Drive headed south and vehicles should take an alternate route. Traffic is moving on Harvey Avenue, but the northbound HOV lane is blocked.

Environmental and ecological services have been notified about the spill.

It is unclear what caused the crash at this time.

The scene of the crash on Harvey Avenue and Gordon Drive near the Capri Mall. (Twila Amato/Kelowna Capital News)
The scene of the crash on Harvey Avenue and Gordon Drive near the Capri Mall. (Twila Amato/Kelowna Capital News)

More to come.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Teen in serious condition after being hit by vehicle on KLO Road

@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of Kelowna

Previous story
B.C. reports 342 new COVID cases, half of which are in Interior Health
Next story
Alberta’s top doctor apologizes for causing ‘confusion, fear or anger’ on COVID-19

Just Posted

A fire early Wednesday, Aug. 4, destroyed this family home in Westbridge. Photo: Submitted
House fire threatens West Boundary community

Nathan Truant sits outside the Kelowna courthouse during a break on March 8, 2021. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)
Despite no-show during manslaughter trial, accused Kelowna killer back out on bail

Crash on Harvey. (Contributed)
Crash blocks Harvey at Dilworth in Kelowna

The scene of the crash on Harvey Avenue and Gordon Drive near the Capri Mall. (Twila Amato/Kelowna Capital News)
Crash causes large fuel spill on Harvey Ave in Kelowna