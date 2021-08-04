Crash causes large fuel spill on Harvey Ave in Kelowna

A crash between a semi-truck and Volkswagen has caused a fuel spill at Harvey Avenue and Gordon Drive near the Capri Mall.

A pool of diesel has been reported in the area, and a hazmat team has been dispatched to assist crews at the scene.

A fire truck is blocking Gordon Drive headed south and vehicles should take an alternate route. Traffic is moving on Harvey Avenue, but the northbound HOV lane is blocked.

Environmental and ecological services have been notified about the spill.

It is unclear what caused the crash at this time.

Traffic at Harvey and Gordon is congested due to a collision. Try an alternate route. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/ZNLp2JHTyM — twila m amato (@twilamam) August 4, 2021

More to come.

