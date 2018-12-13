Update: Crash causes traffic delays in Kelowna

Update: 3:15 p.m.

At 2:31 p.m. Kelowna RCMP were contacted by BC Ambulance Service who had a crew happen upon a collision on Cooper Road near the mall access closest to Harvey Avenue. Police have been told that there are no reports of any injuries at the scene. Both vehicles required a tow from the scene, according to RCMP communications officer Jesse O’Donaghey.

Original

A crash on Cooper Road is stalling traffic in Kelowna.

The two-vehicle accident occurred just before 2:30 p.m. this afternoon.

Emergency crews are on scene and traffic heading northbound on Cooper Road is completely stalled, just prior to the Harvey Avenue intersection.

More to come.

