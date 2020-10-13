A 60-year-old Okanagan man died in a collision Oct. 12. (Black Press file photo).

Crash claims life of 60-year-old Okanagan man, RCMP investigating

Kelowna RCMP are seeking witnesses after a collision between a motorcycle and SUV resulted in the death of a 60-year-old Okanagan man.

The collision occurred Oct. 12 at approx. 11:59 a.m., on Highway 33 at Goudie Rd., near Kelowna.

RCMP say a westbound white Chevrolet Tracker crossed double solid lines and struck a red Honda motorcycle travelling in the opposite direction.

The 60-year-old man riding the motorcycle suffered life-threatening injuries and later died in hospital. The driver of the SUV was not injured, but remained on scene and cooperated with investigators. Impairment has been ruled out as a contributing factor.

This is the second fatal crash on Highway 33 involving a motorcyclist since August.

READ MORE: Community remembers Kelowna woman who died in motorcycle crash

Central Okanagan Traffice Services is now spearheading this investigation and is looking for anyone who may have dash camera video of the collision or driving behavior of the westbound SUV, prior to the crash.

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact COTS in Kelowna at 250-491-5354 or email to the lead investigator: james.ward@rcmp-grc.gc.ca

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

