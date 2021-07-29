DriveBC web cameras show a significant traffic back-up near the Zopkios Rest Area on July 29, 2021. (DriveBC photo)

DriveBC web cameras show a significant traffic back-up near the Zopkios Rest Area on July 29, 2021. (DriveBC photo)

Crash closes Coquihalla Highway southbound

Southbound lanes are at a standstill near Zopkios Brake Check

Southbound lanes on the Coquihalla have come to a standstill after a crash on Thursday afternoon.

DriveBC says an air ambulance will be landing on the highway soon and emergency crews are on scene.

The crash occurred between the Zopkios Brake Check and Exit 202, near the Coquihalla Summit.

More to come.

