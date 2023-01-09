Crash closes Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden

There is no detour

Traffic backed up at Jack McDonald Snowshed. (DriveBC)

Highway 1 is closed in both directions between Revelstoke and Golden due to a multi-vehicle incident.

There is no detour available at this time.

Emergency crews are rushing to the scene, where it’s reported there are people trapped and several injuries.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. between Townley Street and Anderson Road closing the highway for 141.4 km.

The next update from DriveBC will be after 6 p.m.

