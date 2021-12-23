Highway 1 closed (@michaeljrobach)

Crash closes Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden

The collision comes amid a winter storm warning

Highway 1 is closed from Revelstoke to Golden due to a collision.

There were at least two semi-trucks and a Jeep involved in the crash near the summit in Glacier National Park.

The road is closed in both directions and there is no detour available.

DriveBC currently does not have an estimated time of reopening.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass. Up to 10 cm of snow is expected and DriveBC is asking motorists to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

