Crash closes Highway 1 near Chase, both directions closed until further notice

A stretch of Highway 1 in the Interior of B.C. has been closed due to an accident.

DriveBC reports that a collision has resulted in the closure of the highway just east of Chase inbetween Old Highway Earth Road and Shuswap-Chase Creek Road.

CLOSED – #BCHwy1 – Vehicle incident west of #ChaseBC. Assessment in progress, detour available via #BCHwy97 Falkland and #BCHwy97 A/B to Salmon Arm. Next update time at 4:00 PM. For more info check: https://t.co/mlB0znDJJV — Drive BC (@DriveBC) November 23, 2019

Detours are available to bypass the road closure. There is currently no timeline for reopening, but an update on the accident is reported to be made around 4 p.m.

The collision has closed off both directions of traffic and Google Maps has marked about a six kilometre stretch of the highway to have been affected by the crash.

Check DriveBC for more updates.

