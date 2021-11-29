Hwy 3 at Frontage Rd on the west side of Princeton, looking south.

Another fatal crash on Highway 3 near Princeton

The highway is now open following Monday morning’s crash

UPDATE: 1:45 p.m.

BC Highway Patrol is confirming that one person is dead following a single vehicle crash east of Princeton this morning.

Highway 3 reopened about 12:15 p.m.

The province is also now opening Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton for essential travel only. Due to ongoing cleanup and repairs, drivers can expect delays on this section of Highway 3.

_______

UPDATE: 1:00 p.m.

Highway 3, 7 km east of Princeton has reopened following a collision.

Currently there are no details of the crash.

The road remains closed between Princeton and Hope.

_______

Another collision has closed Highway 3 near Princeton.

This incident occurred about 7 km east of Princeton just before 9 a.m. Monday.

On Friday, the highway was closed for hours due to a fiery truck crash. The road had just been re-opened for essential travel only, and only hours later it shut down due to multiple vehicle incidents.

Three people died in the crash after two tractor-trailers collided and caught fire. All of the occupants of those trucks were killed.

Currently, DriveBC has not estimated a time for Highway 3 to re-open and no detour available.

Emergency crews are on scene and an assessment is in progress.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

car crashPrinceton

Previous story
Northern B.C. MLA slams Leonardo DiCaprio for ‘misinformed’ support of pipeline opposition
Next story
Bass Coast festival raises more than $15,000 for Merritt flood victims

Just Posted

Brendan Miller’s dashcam caught an SUV driving over the centre lane, overtaking vehicles before losing control and slamming into the rocks on Highway 97 just outside of Peachland on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (Brendan Miller video)
VIDEO: Man with driving ban faces charges in spectacular Peachland crash

Merritt on Monday, Nov. 15, following torrential downpour for several hours, sparking flooding and evacuation orders. (Bailee Allen photo)
Bass Coast festival raises more than $15,000 for Merritt flood victims

Lake Country RCMP are collecting toys and games for the Food Bank's Christmas Hamper program. (RCMP image)
Lake Country police driving for toys, games

Boozy Hot Chocolate. MUST CREDIT: Photo by Laura Chase de Formigny for The Washington Post.
Hot Chocolate Fest to warm up Okanagan