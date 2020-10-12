(Google Maps)

Crash closes Highway 33 east of Kelowna

The crash happened just after 1 p.m.; traffic stopped in both directions

A collision has closed Highway 33 east of Kelowna on Thanksgiving Monday (Oct. 12).

Emergency crews are on scene and traffic is severely delayed in both directions near Goudie Road.

A detour is available for light vehicles via Goudie Road.

More to come.

car crash

Shuswap farmers aim to grow healing retreat for childhood sexual abuse survivors

