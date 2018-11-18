Crash closes Highway 33 south of Kelowna

A crash has closed Highway 33 approximately four kilometres south of Kelowna.

DriveBC reported the incident at Daves Road shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18. However, they estimate that the road will re-open as early as 7:30 p.m.

Related: Crashes reach ‘all-time high’ across B.C.: ICBC

There is currently no word on the cause of the accident or any resulting injuries.

More information will follow as it becomes available.

@VernonNews

parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.