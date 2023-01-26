Highway 97 near Peachland is closed in both directions. (DriveBC)

Update: Highway 97 near Peachland reopens after two-vehicle crash

The collision happened around 7 p.m. Jan. 25

Update: 5:49 a.m.

Highway 97 near Peachland is open again according to DriveBC.

The highway was shut down for several hours following a two-vehicle collision.

Original

Highway 97 is closed in both directions near Peachland due to a two-vehicle collision.

The incident reportedly took place at about 7 p.m., Wednesday (Jan. 25).

According to a witness, a vehicle collided with a semi-trailer near Drought Road.

A detour is available via Trepanier Bench Road for non-commercial traffic only. Highway 97C remains open.

It’s unclear when Highway 97 will reopen.

Check DriveBC for updates.

