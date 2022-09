Vehicle incident reported by DriveBC now cleared

A car crash south of Vernon has a single lane blocked on Highway 97 Thursday, around 11 a.m. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

A car crash south of Vernon closed one lane of Highway 97 southbound Thursday morning around 11 a.m.

The closure between Birnie Road and Kalamalka Lakeview Drive for approximately 1.7 kilometres, according to DriveBC, saw one lane closed with the passing lane open.

Emergency crews had the scene cleared by 11:40 a.m.

